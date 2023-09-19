Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.
During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace, Their Highnesses exchanged brotherly talks and discussed several issues concerning the nation and its citizens.
They also exchanged greetings and cordial talks with the palace Majlis’s guests who congratulated them on the UAE’s continued historical achievements in the field of space, especially the recent completion of the longest space mission in Arab history.