Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday received Grant Shapps, UK Defence Secretary, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. They reviewed various avenues of cooperation between the UAE and the UK, particularly in the domain of defence, as part of the strategic relationship binding the the two countries.
The discussions touched on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, and measures to de-escalate the critical situation that threatens to jeopardise the stability and security of the region and its people.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, other sheikhs and senior officials, as well as the delegation accompanying the UK Defence Secretary.