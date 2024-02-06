Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received ambassadors and representatives participating in the 18th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad, organised annually by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Also present was Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the delegation the importance of forums that bring together the UAE’s representatives and ambassadors to review the nation’s approach towards peace, security, cooperation, and economic diplomacy. He also highlighted the role of these forums in enabling state officials to exchange opinions and ideas related to current regional and international developments, contributing to the enhancement of the UAE’s diplomatic role and its foreign policy.
The President emphasised the importance e of the UAE’s ambassadors and representatives abroad in enhancing the nation’s foreign relations and serving its interests, in addition to building bridges of cooperation with countries around the world at the political, economic, cultural, and other levels. Their role, he said, is also to present a positive image of the UAE, its people, values, and principles advocating for peace, dialogue, and cooperation that benefits all.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE is keen to build high-level developmental partnerships with various countries of the world, placing a significant responsibility on its ambassadors and representatives abroad to support this vision based on their understanding of the country’s developmental priorities and knowledge of the rapid transformations occurring globally across all sectors.
Furthermore, Sheikh Mohamed called on the ambassadors and representatives to prioritise the wellbeing of Emirati citizens abroad, and provide them with all possible forms of support. He expressed his appreciation for their efforts, wishing them every success in their missions.
Attending the meeting were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, along with a number of other sheikhs, senior officials, UAE citizens and guests.