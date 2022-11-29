Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Turkish Minister of Interior Süleyman Soylu at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Turkish minister, who conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his best wishes for continued good health and happiness to the UAE President, and sustained progress and prosperity to the Emirates.
The meeting addressed the prospects of further cementing cooperation ties between the two countries.