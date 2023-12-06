Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, who is on a state visit to the UAE.
Upon the arrival of President Putin's convoy at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, official reception ceremonies were held. Accompanying his convoy was a procession of riders on Arabian horses.
Sheikh Mohamed accompanied President Putin to inspect the guard of honour and witness performances of the Russian Federation and UAE national anthems. The official reception ceremony also included a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the visit and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan, trailing smoke in the colours of the Russian flag.
UAE Air Force planes escorted the plane carrying the Russian President as he entered UAE airspace.
Also attending the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Dr Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, as well as a number of high-ranking UAE officials.
Accompanying the Russian President on his visit is a high-level delegation comprising several Russian ministers and officials.