Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.
President Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi for an official reception ceremony that included a guard of honour, a 21-gun salute and a band playing the Turkmen national anthem.
Welcoming the Turkmen President was a delegation including Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.
This is in addition to Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE; Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan; Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; and a number of senior officials.
Turkmenistan delegation
Accompanying President Berdimuhamedov was a delegation including Rashid Meredov, Turkmen Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Batyr Atdaev, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers; Shahym Abdrahamov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers; Hojamyrat Geldimyradow, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers; Çarymyrat Purçekow, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers; Muhammetgeldi Serdarov, Minister of Economy and Finance; Allanur Altyýew, Minister of Agriculture and Environment; Mämmethan Çakyýew, General Director of the Transport and Communications Agency at the Cabinet of Ministers; Maksat Agamyradovich Hudaykuliyev, Chairman of the State Customs Service; Serdarmammet Garajaev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the UAE, and a number of Turkmen officials.