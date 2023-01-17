Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, who is on an official visit to the country.
The President of Khazakhstan received an honour guard welcome upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. He was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which Sheikh Mohamed accompanied him.
The ceremony included a performance of the national anthem of Kazakhstan, followed by 21-artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest.
Also present at the reception were Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, along with a number of senior officials in the state.
The Kazakh President is accompanied by a delegation comprising Tileuberdi Mukhtar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zhumangarin Serik, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration; Erzhan Kazykhan Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan and President’s Special Representative for International Cooperation, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.