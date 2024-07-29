ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile on Monday, marking the start of President Boric’s official visit to the UAE.

An official reception ceremony was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Upon the arrival of President Boric’s motorcade, Sheikh Mohamed escorted him to the podium of honour where the national anthems of the UAE and the Republic of Chile were played.