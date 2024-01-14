Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a telephone call from His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Turkey across various sectors, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his deepest condolences to President Erdogan and the people of Turkey on the deaths of Turkish soldiers in the recent terrorist attack targeting a Turkish military base, which resulted in several casualties.
The Turkish President expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere solidarity with Turkey and its people, reaffirming the strength of UAE-Turkish relations and wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.
The two sides emphasised the need for concerted international efforts to combat all forms of terrorism, which seeks to undermine the stability of nations and the security of their people.