The leaders also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President of the UAE

Prince Turki Al Faisal Al Saud (2nd R) and Joao Manuel Lourenco, President of Angola (4th R), offer condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (3rd R) and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region (R), on the passing of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, at Mushrif Palace. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday received more condolences from a number of world leaders and their representatives on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

These included Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria; João Lourenço, President of Angola; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana; Mohamed Hussein Robley, Prime Minister of Somalia, and His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

They extended their heartfelt condolences and solace to the sons of the late president, the Al Nahyan family and the Emirati people on this great loss.

Mohamed Roble, Prime Minister of Somalia (2nd L) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana (R), offer condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE (3rd L), on the death of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM Mohamed Roble, Prime Minister of Somalia (R) offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed on the death of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM Prince Turki Al Faisal Al Saud (R), offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of late Sheikh Khalifa. Image Credit: WAM Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria (R), offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of late Sheikh Khalifa. Image Credit: WAM

They also recalled Sheikh Khalifa's legacy and track record of national achievements which reflected positively on the nation's successful development boom and its constructive ties with world countries, based on cooperation, confidence, and mutual respect.

A number of sheikhs, ministers, and state officials accepted condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed.

The world leaders also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE, wishing him good luck while leading the country towards a new phase of prosperity, gains and qualitative achievements for the benefit of the UAE and its people.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for their sincere brotherly feelings towards the UAE and its people.