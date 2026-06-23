GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President receives ‘Make it in the Emirates’ delegation

Sheikh Mohamed underscores industrial growth as pillar of UAE’s future vision

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President receives ‘Make it in the Emirates’ delegation
UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation of the fifth Make it in the Emirates event.

Sheikh Mohamed commended the efforts of those behind the initiative, which has evolved into a key platform for supporting national industry and fostering industrial partnerships that advance the UAE’s development goals.

He reaffirmed that strengthening and advancing the industrial sector remains a national priority and a central pillar of the UAE’s vision for the future. In this context, he highlighted ongoing efforts to localise strategic industries, support national products and develop Emirati talent in the sector.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and several Sheikhs and officials.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Rulers mourn victims of Qatar industrial accident

UAE Rulers mourn victims of Qatar industrial accident

Just now1m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler approves promotion of 1,519 army staff

7m ago2m read
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)

UAE’s success begins with serving people: Al Marri

25m ago2m read
GDRFA Dubai sets global gov communication benchmark

GDRFA Dubai sets global gov communication benchmark

30m ago3m read