Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, who is on a state visit to the UAE.
The King of Morocco was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where King Mohammed’s convoy was met on arrival by a procession of riders on Arabian horses.
Sheikh Mohamed accompanied King Mohammed to inspect the guard of honour and witness performances of the Moroccan and UAE national anthems.
The official reception ceremony also included a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the King’s visit, and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan, trailing smoke in the colours of the Morocco flag.
Also attending the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi; Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Morocco, as well as a number of officials.