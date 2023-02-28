Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday received the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, who is on a working multi-day visit to the UAE.
During the meeting, which took place at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi, the UAE President welcomed the visit of His Majesty the King of Malaysia.
The two leaders had a cordial discussion about their friendship ties, as well as the prospects of furthering collaboration in areas that advance development in the two countries for the common benefit of their peoples.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and UAE citizens.