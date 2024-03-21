ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and his accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi today.
Welcoming King Abdullah II alongside the UAE President were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution.
Accompanying King Abdullah II is a delegation that includes Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Dr. Jafar Hassan, Director of King Abdullah’s Office; and Nassar Ibrahim Al Habashneh, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE.