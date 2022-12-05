Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, who is currently on a visit to the UAE to attend the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, which is organised by the UAE Space Agency, Emirates News Agency, WAM, reported. Their meeting was held at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Welcoming the Israeli President to the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Herzog bilateral cooperations and ways to promote regional peace, prosperity and development. Both leaders exchanged views over a number of issues of mutual concern.
The meeting also touched on the Abu Dhabi Space Debate and its role in boosting communication between active and influential stakeholders in the space sector and discussing mechanisms for developing this sector and achieving its goals. Both leaders stressed the need to foster bilateral cooperation in the space sector.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, and Mohammed Mahmoud Al Khajah, Ambassador of the UAE to Israel.