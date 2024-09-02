During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Al Yahya conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, along with his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

In response, Sheikh Mohamed asked the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister to pass on his greetings to the Emir, wishing him continued health and happiness and wishing further development and growth for Kuwait and its people.

The meeting discussed the close and historic ties between the two countries, exploring ways to enhance cooperation and collaboration in various areas aimed at meeting their peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of supporting all initiatives that strengthen Gulf cooperation, particularly in light of the challenges facing the region and the world, with the aim of advancing the shared interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and their peoples, and contributing to the enhancement of regional security and stability.