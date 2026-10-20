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UAE President receives delegation participating in Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that health is a top priority for the UAE

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UAE President receives delegation participating in Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation participating in the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, taking place from 20 to 22 October under the theme 'To Sense is to Predict.'

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the delegation, which included global health leaders and experts, and wished them success in achieving positive outcomes that benefit people around the world.

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Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that health is a top priority for the UAE, as it is directly linked to people, who represent the nation’s greatest asset.

He noted the UAE’s commitment to increasing investment in the health sector to build a sustainable healthcare system that enhances quality of life across society, adding that the summit provides an important global platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise among specialists in the field.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

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