President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a telephone call from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them and expand their scope, in line with the comprehensive strategic and economic partnerships between their countries.
They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and reviewed relevant developments.
Sheikh Mohamed and Modi affirmed that their countries will continue to grow their partnership and cooperation in various fields to further achieve their development goals.