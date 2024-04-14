Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. Additionally, they highlighted the need to strengthen efforts to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They underscored the importance of working to prevent the escalation of conflict in the region and mitigating the consequences of potential new crises. They also emphasized the importance of finding a political framework for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, which ensures stability and security for all.