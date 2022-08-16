Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, and discussed bilateral cooperation and joint action in areas of defence to serve mutual interests.
Sheikh Mohamed and General Bajwa exchanged views on the latest regional and global issues and developments of mutual concern.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed presented the Order of the Union, the second highest honour awarded by UAE to senior officials of brotherly and friendly countries, to the Pakistani top brass, in recognition of his distinguished efforts in strengthening UAE-Pakistan ties and his role in consolidating bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the depth of the longstanding relations between the UAE and Pakistan and the mutual keenness to continue strengthening them at various levels.
He appreciated, in this context, the sincere efforts made by General Bajwa to develop prospects for cooperation and joint work between the two countries.
General Bajwa expressed his thanks and appreciation and his pride in the honour, which reflects the strength of the friendly relations that unite the two countries, pointing out that his country is keen to develop cooperation with the UAE.