Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a copy of Resources, a book by Emirati author and researcher Ali Ahmed Al Kindi, highlighting the history of water resources in Al Dhafra region.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr, Al Kindi presented an overview of the book, which tells the story of life in the Al Dhafra region in the past, with a special focus on the impact of water resources on economic and social life, and relevant historical events.
Al Kindi said that the book, which was published in cooperation with the National Library and Archives, aims to underscore the importance of Al Dhafra region as part of the history of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, depicting life in the pre-oil era.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, was present at the meeting.