Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call on Thursday from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the President and the people of Brazil, as well as to the families of the victims of the recent floods that have affected the country. He also wished a swift recovery to those injured.

Sheikh Mohamed instructed the dispatch of urgent relief aid from the UAE to support those impacted by the flooding and heavy rains in Brazil.

In response, President Lula thanked His Highness and expressed his appreciation for the kind sentiments towards Brazil and its people. He also offered his condolences to His Highness and the Al Nahyan family on the recent passing of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening various aspects of UAE-Brazil cooperation and collaboration within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy, technology, development, renewable energy, and food security.