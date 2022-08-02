Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday offered his condolences to Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Court, and to his brothers, over the passing of their brother Eid Al Mazrouei.
During his visit to Al Mushrif Majlis in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Al Mazrouei family, praying to Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and his family patience and solace.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who also offered their condolences.