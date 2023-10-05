Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, in the presence of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC).
During the meeting held at Qasr Al Shati, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Qalibaf who conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Rais, and his wishes for the UAE’s ongoing progress and prosperity.
The UAE President conveyed his greetings to the Iranian President and expressed his best wishes for Iran and its people to enjoy greater progress and prosperity.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, especially at the parliamentary level, and exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common interest.
The talks also touched on the importance of the role of parliaments in strengthening relations between peoples and fostering the values of coexistence, understanding, cooperation and rapprochement between them.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and a number of members of the Federal National Council and senior officials as well as members of the delegation accompanying the Iranian Parliament Speaker.