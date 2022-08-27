Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has made a phone call to Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, during which he offered condolences and sympathy to the victims of floods and torrential rains witnessed in several Pakistani provinces.
His Highness wished a speedy recovery for the injured and quick return of the displaced to their areas, praying to Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan.
During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan in facing the repercussions of these difficult climatic conditions and its keenness to provide all possible forms of support to it.
In turn, Sharif extended thanks for the UAE President for the urgent relief and humanitarian assistance that His Highness ordered to provide to his country to address the floods and torrential rains witnessed in some regions, noting the UAE's supportive stances for Pakistan in all circumstances and times.