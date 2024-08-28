Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new duties as the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh.
The President expressed his hope that Muhammad Yunus’ leadership would bring prosperity to his country and people. Sheikh Mohamed also underscored his eagerness to collaborate in the coming period to advance the interests of both nations and fulfil the aspirations of their peoples for growth and prosperity.
In response, Muhammad Yunus thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his kind sentiments. He expressed his hope for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries, building on their strong and enduring relationship for mutual benefit.