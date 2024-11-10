Kuwait: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, discussed the close fraternal and historical relations between the UAE and Kuwait and explored avenues to enhance cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests.

The talks were held during a meeting between the two leaders at Bayan Palace during the UAE President’s state visit to Kuwait.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah warmly welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation, extending his greetings as they arrived in their “second home” of Kuwait. He expressed his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity across all fields under Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s leadership.

The leaders reviewed cooperation and progress achieved in further strengthening ties, particularly in areas such as the economy, trade, and investment, as well as other fields experiencing ongoing growth in support of both nations’ developmental priorities and ambitious vision for a prosperous future.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the long-standing ties between their nations and peoples, founded on deep bonds of brotherhood, mutual respect, understanding, and shared interests. They highlighted their joint vision of a united future and emphasised the importance of cooperation in addressing regional challenges.

Both sides also discussed the importance of advancing Gulf cooperation, affirming their commitment to supporting all efforts that strengthen such coordination for the benefit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and contribute to bolstering regional security and stability.

They reviewed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East, with a focus on recent events in Gaza and Lebanon. The two sides underscored the importance of intensified international efforts to halt hostilities in Gaza, with a priority on ensuring full protection for civilians in line with international humanitarian law and advancing joint efforts to address current humanitarian conditions.

The leaders also reaffirmed the steadfast stance of both countries in preserving Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and commitment to standing by the Lebanese people in all circumstances. They called for urgent international action to cease hostilities in Lebanon and provide protection for civilians there.

The UAE President and the Emir of Kuwait stressed the need to intensify efforts to prevent the expansion of conflict in the Middle East and shield the region from the impact of new crises that threaten its security and stability. They also underscored the importance of working towards a path for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution that ensures security and stability for all.

The UAE President expressed his pleasure at visiting Kuwait and meeting with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and thanked him warmly for the generous welcome he received. He emphasised that UAE-Kuwaiti relations are deeply rooted in solidarity, strengthened by ties of kinship, shared history, geographic closeness, common values, and mutual interests. He noted that these relations are built on trust, respect, and goodwill, with both countries committed to strengthening ties for the benefit of their peoples and future generations.

the President further remarked that economic cooperation serves as a strong foundation for the growth of relations and mutual interests among nations, fulfilling the aspirations of their peoples for progress and prosperity at the GCC and Arab levels. He noted that Kuwait is one of the UAE’s most important partners in advancing progress and development in the region.

The Emir of Kuwait stated that the UAE President’s visit to Kuwait marks a new chapter in the strong, historical relations established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with Kuwait’s former rulers. He underscored the mutual commitment to continue these relations into a bright present and a promising future, both bilaterally through the Kuwait-UAE Joint Committee, which coordinates on various fields such as economy, investment, and trade, and through the Gulf Cooperation Council, all in pursuit of mutual interests for the peoples of Kuwait and the UAE.

The Emir of Kuwait expressed his pride in the alignment between Kuwaiti and Emirati positions on regional and international matters. He stressed that in light of the sensitive situations facing the region and the world, confronting evolving regional and international challenges requires adherence to fundamental principles guided by international relations and conventions and the need to prioritise the voice of wisdom.

Sheikh Mishal hosted a luncheon in honour of the President of the UAE and the accompanying delegation. The luncheon and discussions were attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chariman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of ministers and senior officials accompanying His Highness the President.