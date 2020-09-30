Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State,sent a cable congratulating Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on the occasion of his inauguration as Emir of Kuwait.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wished Kuwait’s new Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, success in leading Kuwait toward more progress and prosperity under his leadership.
Sheikh Mohammed extended his best wishes for Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah in leading Kuwait towards greater progress and prosperity. “With God’s will, Kuwait will remain, as it has always been, a symbol of peace, goodness and noble values in the region and greater world. The deeply-rooted fraternal ties binding our two countries, which are getting stronger, are a source of pride for us,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“We wish Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah the greatest success in leading Kuwait towards further progress and prosperity. Under his leadership, Kuwait will remain a symbol of peace, harmony and cooperation. The bond between our two countries grows stronger everyday,” he tweeted.