Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a phone call Monday night with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, congratulating him on his election as President of Brazil and wishing him success.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the two leaders would work together to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Brazil in a number of areas including the development and economic fields.
The Brazilian President thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his congratulations, stressing his keenness to develop Emirati-Brazilian relations at various levels.