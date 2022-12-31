Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him for assuming leadership of the new Israeli government.
During the call, Shiekh Mohamed expressed his aspirations to further strengthen ties between the two countries across all fields, with a particular focus on matters of development, as well as advance the path of partnership and peace forward for the benefit of peoples of the two nations and the broader region.
Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for his congratulations while emphasising the importance of relations between the two countries.