Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States.

In a post on his account on X, he also congratulated James David Vance on his election as Vice President of the United States.

“In building upon over five decades of strategic bilateral cooperation, the UAE and US are united by our enduring partnership based on shared ambitions for progress. The UAE looks forward to continuing to work with our partners in the US towards a future of opportunity, prosperity, and stability for all,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote in his post.

Sheikh Mohamed also sent a message of congratulations to Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to Trump.