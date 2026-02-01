UAE President confers Order of the Union upon Mohammad Al Gergawi

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to Al Gergawi for continued excellence
Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of the Union upon Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, in recognition of his continued dedication and sincere efforts in advancing government work and in appreciation of his distinguished contributions to serving the nation.
Sheikh Mohamed presented the honour to Al Gergawi during the opening of the inaugural World Laureates Summit, which commenced today in Dubai and will run for three days.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to Al Gergawi for continued excellence and success in serving his country, describing him as one of the national figures who has set a distinguished example of public service. His Highness commended Al Gergawi’s commitment, sincerity, and outstanding competence.
Al Gergawi expressed his sincere appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and said he was deeply honoured to receive the award. He highlighted the steadfast support the UAE leadership provides to national talent, enabling them to play a vital role in the country’s development.
He added that the recognition serves as strong motivation to continue striving towards the leadership’s vision for a more prosperous future and to remain dedicated in serving the nation. His Excellency concluded by expressing his hope to always live up to the leadership’s trust.
