Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, during which he offered his sincere condolences over the victims of the explosion that occurred in a mine in the northern state of Bartın, which resulted in the deaths and injury of dozens of people.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE’s solidarity with Turkey’s government and its people, praying to Allah Almighty to grant families of the victims patience and solace, and the injured a speedy recovery.
In turn, President Erdogan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his heartfelt sympathies and wished the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.