Muscat: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday left Muscat after a two-day state visit to the Sultanate of Oman.
His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, accompanied His Highness to the airport to wish him farewell.
Sheikh Mohamed’s second state visit came at the invitation of Sultan Haitham to cement the historical relations between the two countries. The visit has culminated with the signing of several agreements in culture, media, railways, education, scientific research, agricultural wealth and financial markets.
Accompanying His Highness during the visit was a delegation comprising Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Jabr Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Minister of State at the Presidential Court; Mohamed Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer at ADQ; and Major General Khalifa Rashid Juma Al Hamli, the President’s Aide-de-Camp.
The Omani delegation that saw the UAE President off included Sayyed Shihab bin Tarek Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs; Sayyed Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court (Head of the Honor Mission); General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office; Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior; Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Oman’s Ambassador to the UAE; members of the Honor Mission and a number of officials from the UAE Embassy in Muscat.