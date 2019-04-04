The Zayed Medal is the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states

UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Zayed Medal, the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states. The award comes in appreciation of Modi's role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two countries.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi [Photo from 2018] Image Credit: Supplied

Commenting on the announcement, His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the Indian Prime Minister had played a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties to the level of comprehensive strategic relations.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a session at the World Government Summit in Dubai last February Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

"By granting our dear friend the Indian Prime Minister the Zayed Medal, we express our appreciation for his role and efforts in developing friendly relations and extending bridges of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India in various fields," Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan added.

Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed explained that the historical relationship that the UAE shares with India is being renewed strategically and strengthened in preparation for the future. He praised the values that characterise Indian society in its diversity, especially tolerance, coexistence and respect.