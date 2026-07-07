GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President appoints Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi Secretary-General of National Media Authority

Decree assigns Al Shehhi to oversee policies, licensing and crisis response in media

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi Named Secretary-General to Shape and Oversee UAE National Media Strategy
Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi Named Secretary-General to Shape and Oversee UAE National Media Strategy
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi as the Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, with the rank of Ministry Undersecretary.

The Secretary-General of the National Media Authority shall be responsible to the Chairman of the Authority for shaping, evaluating and monitoring the UAE’s media narrative, contributing to enhancing the UAE’s reputation and positive image.

He will also be responsible for the early detection of media crises facing the UAE, supervising the preparation of the Authority's policies, strategies, and legislation related to organising and developing the national media sector in the country, and licensing media outlets and media activities.

He will also supervise the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and organise the registration and accreditation of journalists and correspondents of foreign media outlets in the state, including in the free zones.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi previously served as the Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council. He has also held several leadership positions across the media, specialised zones, and sports sectors. He oversaw the implementation of multiple media-sector development projects in the UAE and the empowerment of national talent and capabilities in these fields.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu dhabi skyline

New Abu Dhabi court to fast-track trafficking cases

48m ago1m read
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

UAE condemns foiled terror plots in Morocco

1m read
During UN Counter-Terrorism Week, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to tackling extremism, terror financing and the misuse of technology.

UAE warns of terror risks from emerging technologies

2m read
Emergency assistance will be delivered through the UAE Aid Agency and UN partners.

UAE sends $30m in emergency relief to crisis-hit Sudan

3m read