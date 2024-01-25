Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi as Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).
Previously serving as the executive director of the Programmes and Human Resources Planning Sector at FAHR, Laila Al Suwaidi will bring a wealth of experience to her new role. She held several leadership roles in various departments, including Strategic Planning, Institutional Excellence, and Performance Evaluation and Follow-up at the Executive Council of Dubai, have showcased her dedication and expertise in the field.
Holding a master’s degree in strategic management, Laila Al Suwaidi has played a pivotal role in developing policies and programmes aimed at enhancing human capacity within the federal government. Her commitment to effective human resources management underscores her contribution to the ongoing development of the public sector.