Abu Dhabi- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, on Wednesday discussed bilateral ties and ways to further them.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, they explored opportunities for further collaboration that advances the sustainable development ambitions of both nations.
Ibrahim conveyed the greetings of Malaysia’s King Al Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah, and his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to the Malaysian Monarch and extended his best wishes for the ongoing development of Malaysia and its people.
The two sides reviewed existing cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia and discussed ways to build on their ties, especially in the areas of economy, trade and investment, renewable energy, food security, and others that serve both nations’ vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.
Sheikh Mohamed and the Malaysian premier emphasised their shared interest in promoting cooperation towards establishing a comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries.
The talks also touched on the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on various topics of mutual interest.
Anwar Ibrahim expressed his appreciation for the warm reception as well his happiness to be meeting again with His Highness, emphasising Malaysia’s keenness to expand collaboration with the UAE across various sectors, with a particular emphasis on economic, investment, and developmental cooperation.