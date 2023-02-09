Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan also accepted condolences alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohamed at Al Mushrif Palace.
Mourners expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons and family members of the deceased, asking Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and grant her family patience and solace.
Earlier, a number of Sheikhs and a large number of citizens performed the funeral prayer for the late Sheikha Mariam.
The Presidential Court announced the death of Sheikha Mariam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, the mother-in-law of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi, the mother of Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of His Highness the President, passed away on Thursday.
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 09, 2023: Sheikh Nahyan bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (R), HH Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan (2nd R), HH Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (3rd R), Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (4th R), HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (5th R), HH Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (6th R), HE Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation (7th R), Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (8th R), Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces (9th R), HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office (10th R) and HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court (12th R), attend funeral pray
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 09, 2023: HH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region (2nd L), speaks with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (3rd L), while receiving condolences on the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Falasi. Seen with Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (L), Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (4th L), HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region (5th L), and HH Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (R).
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 09, 2023: (L-R) HH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan receive mourners during condolences on the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Falasi, at Mushrif Palace.
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 09, 2023: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (L) and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region (R) receive mourners during condolences on the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Falasi, at Mushrif Palace.
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 09, 2023: HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Executive Council member (L), HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office (3rd L), Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces (4th L), Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (5th L), HE Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation (6th L), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (8th L), Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (9th L), HH Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (10th L), HH Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan (11th L), Sheikh Nahyan bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan (12th L), HH Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO) (13th L), HH Sh
