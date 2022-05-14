President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted the condolences of world leaders and heads of their delegations over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Mohamed accepted condolences in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said of Oman; King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt; Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq; President Kais Saied of Tunisia; and Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council.

Also offering condolences were Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia; Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Baha Region; and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Energy; Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques; Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Saudi Minister of Sports; and Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia; Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain; his son, Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa; Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait and envoy of Emir of Kuwait; and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Personal Representative of The Emir Of Qatar; Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi; Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon; Ayman bin Abdul Rahman, the Prime Minister of Algeria; Mansour Azzam, representative of the President of Syria; Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Masrour Barzani; Mohammed Al Halbousi, Iraq's Parliament Speaker; and Speaker of Turkmenistan's Senate The leaders and heads of delegations expressed their sincere condolences to the Al Nahyan family and to the people of the Emirates, asking the Almighty to dwell late UAE leader in His vast Gardens.

Accepting the condolences along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to UAE President; and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE, stressing that His Highness deserves this precious trust and its responsibility, as he, they affirmed, has drawn from the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Leader and from late Sheikh Khalifa.