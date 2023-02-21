Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Pakistan held the first session of their joint consular committee to enhance and bolster cooperation in all joint consular fields to provide outstanding consular support and services to the citizens of the two countries.

From the UAE side, Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), chaired the meeting, and from the Pakistani side, Rizwan Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Director for the Middle East Region at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at MoFAIC, stressed the importance of cooperation in the consular field and its role in boosting and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, praising the positive developments achieved during this year in terms of bilateral consular relations. He praised efforts exerted by both sides to provide distinguished consular services and facilitate citizens’ movement between the two countries.

In turn, the Additional Director for the Middle East Region at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan praised the pioneering position enjoyed by the UAE at the regional and international levels, and the vital role it plays at various levels, stressing the importance of this committee in strengthening the frameworks of consular cooperation in all domains.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several joint consular matters between the two countries and plans to follow up and develop them, in addition to means of enhancing joint consular cooperation.

Faisal Lutfi conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his praise of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries in the consular field and his wishes for success for the meeting, which reflects the aspirations and directions of the visionary leadership.

He added that the bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan witnessed significant leaps and a direct contribution to consolidating and advancing these relations on bilateral and global levels. He also stressed that the UAE and Pakistan have strong and solid relations anchored in history and based on many common interests.

On his part, the Additional Director for the Middle East Region at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, praised the development of bilateral relations between the two countries over the past years, especially in the field of consular cooperation, stressing that his country aspires to develop cooperation and share expertise with the UAE in this field, to the benefit of the citizens of the two countries, and to enhance bilateral relations.