Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Mohamed Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of Somalia, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.
During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohamed and Roble discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries to advance their interests.
They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to the Somalia government for condemning the Houthi militia’s terrorist attack, which targeted civil facilities in the UAE, and wished further progress and prosperity for Somalia and its people.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.