Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday evening received King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad will be joined on Wednesday by King Abdullah II of Jordan, for a tripartite summit in Abu Dhabi.
The Bahraini King is accompanied by Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the King’s representative for humanitarian works and youth affairs.
King Hamad was received at the airport by Sheikh Mohamed, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, other sheikhs and senior officials.
They welcomed King Hamad and expressed sincere condolences on the death of Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace and grant his family patience and solace.