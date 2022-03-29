Rabat: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday met Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in Morocco.
They discussed ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the US as well as ways to bolster them in various spheres in a manner that helps achieve their mutual interests and establish security and peace in the region.
Sheikh Mohamed and Blinken reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common interest in view of the developments on the Ukraine crisis. They exchanged views on efforts aimed at containing the repercussions of the crisis and curb the deterioration in humanitarian and economic areas through dialogue, diplomatic means and joint action.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, other sheikhs and senior officials.