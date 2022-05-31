Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) team, accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC.
During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr, Sheikh Mohamed praised ADNOC’s role in empowering, preparing and training Emiratis, enabling young people to take on senior and leadership roles in the company.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE makes diligent efforts to provide Emiratis with access to training and help develop exceptional national expertise.
He urged UAE citizens to double their efforts, hone their skills and make concerted efforts to help drive development and add to achievements in various fields.
Dr. Al Jaber said that ADNOC had worked tirelessly to create new opportunities that enable UAE citizens to invest in its projects and businesses and contribute to accelerating economic growth over the next 50 years.
He added that ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, launched in 2018, helped create over 3,000 jobs for highly skilled and qualified citizens in the private sector, noting that the programme was later implemented nationwide, in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.
The Majlis was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.