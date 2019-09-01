Twitter app icon. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: In an open letter to government officials and residents, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, addressed the dangers of misusing social media.

As part of a six-point message titled “The Letter of the New Season” that was released on his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed warned residents against spreading misinformation with the sole intention of gaining followers online.

"Messing around and stirring up chaos on social media waste achievements for which thousands of teams worked so hard to realize. The reputation of the UAE is a red line and not to be used by anyone who wants to get more followers.

"We have the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which is concerned with managing our external affairs, speaking on our behalf and expressing our positions in relation to the UAE’s foreign policy.

"Amongst its core functions is also to maintain the country’s credibility with the countries and peoples of the world and its reputation built over the past 48 years."

"We will not allow a group of Twitter users to mess with Zayed's legacy of credibility, love and respect for people. The good image of the UAE and the Emirati must remain as bright as Zayed wanted and built.”

On Sunday, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, affirmed that all tweets and online comments posted by UAE citizens and residents play a role that ultimately reflects the country’s mission and reputation.

“Tweeting for the sake of the country can help the country and is not a disadvantage. [But] do not destroy what has been built. Tweeting about the country is a noble mission and should be done with high morals and responsibility, which should be complemented with the sensibility that reflects our culture and civilization. And should also have logic that addresses minds and heartens the spirit. Thank you Mohammed Bin Rashid.”

Addressing the issue of the misuse of social media in the UAE, prominent Emirati writer and journalist Abdullah Rasheed pointed out that although one cannot control the words published online, it is vital for social media influencers and public figures to have a sense of responsibility before posting unethical comments or images.

“Its impossible to control social media but we each have the responsibility to monitor ourselves and control what we choose to write on a public forum. Social media influencers have the responsibility in representing society’s values and by posting irresponsible and inaccurate information, they do not only hurt themselves but their freedoms, our society and our values.”

Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor commented that Sheikh Mohammed has proven to be a great leader with his important messages that ranges from social media and the economy to the positive outlook of the future and the adoption of advanced technology.