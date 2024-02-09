Abu Dhabi: The UAE has successfully mediated the exchange of captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.
The ministry stressed that the success of the mediation, the third since the beginning of the year, is a reflection of the continuity, moderation and wisdom of the UAE’s relationships with countries. These relations are leveraged to find common ground for resolving regional and international challenges and disputes, contributing to the continued success of diplomatic efforts. The completion of the new mediation has led to the release of 100 Russian and 100 Ukrainian captives.
The ministry expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation and response to UAE mediation to make the exchange process a success.
The ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing its consistent position in calling for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation, and its endeavours to support all initiatives that mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.
The UAE’s mediation in early January 2024, succeeded twice in releasing captives from Russia and Ukraine, in addition to another successful mediation in December 2022, that led to the release and exchange of two prisoners between the United States and the Russian Federation.