Dubai: UAE leaders His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had a special message for all the Chirstians in the world on Thursday.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid tweeted on Christmas Eve:"Congratulations to all Christians in the world on Christmas."
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also tweeted his message. He wrote: "We would like to wish all of our Christian brothers and sisters in the UAE and around the world a peaceful and Merry Christmas."