Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offered their condolences to the family of the late Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was present.

During his visit to the mourning Majlis in Al Khawaneej, Shaikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences to the deceased’s sons, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give his family patience and solace.