Scores of loved ones, employees and well-wishers pay respects at funeral

Funeral prayers of Saif Al Ghurair were held at Al Shuhada Masjid, Al Muhaisnah, Dubai. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Also in this package Prominent Emirati businessman Saif Ahmed Al Ghurair dies

DUBAI Prominent Emirati businessman Saif Al Ghurair was laid to rest in Dubai’s Qusais Cemetery on Tuesday.

He was the founder of the Al Ghurair Group and a well-respected member of the community. He was 95.

At his funeral prayer at the new mosque just outside the cemetery, shaikhs, top officials, employees and well wishers from all backgrounds were present.

Praying alongside family members were His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and others.

The funeral prayer was held shortly after 4pm and the burial was held soon afterwards at the nearby cemetery.

Mohammad Bin Khadyoh Al Shehhi, an Emirati legal counsel in Al Ghurair Group, said: “Saif Al Ghurair was a teacher - in trade, in showing respects for others, in noble manners - to all of us, inside the group and outside. He was a leading member of the UAE community and he was loved and held in high regards by all.”

Shahmir Hussain, 37, a Canadian expat who works for Gulf Extrusions, part of Al Ghurair Group, said he heard about Saif Al Ghurair’s death in a message in the morning on Tuesday.

“We held a prayer for him in the Group and we all decided to come and pay our respects and also pray for the strength of his family. He leaves behind a powerful legacy and he will be remembered throughout history.”

Indian expat Abdul Aziz, who works for a seperate company, also said he came with his boss to pay respects to “a great man”.

Arrangements were well organised for the funeral, with police directing traffic and people distributing drinking water. Shaded areas and benches were provided as people queued up to pay their condolences to family members.